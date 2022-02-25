Your Health: Experimental pump for heart failure patients

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - There are more than 35,000 people in the United States in need of a heart transplant.

Some patients with end-stage heart failure are eligible for a pump that moves blood into the left chamber of the heart, but there haven’t been many options for people who have both sides of their heart failing.

A human heart beats 100,000 times a day, 35 million times a year, 2.5 billion times over the average lifetime.

Sometimes, the heart doesn’t pump as well as it should. Scientists have developed a device called an LVAD that helps the heart move blood on the left side, but in the past, there has been little success with a total artificial heart.

“It would make sense that if we can build a rocket and send somebody to the moon, you think we then would be able to develop a pump that would be able to do things similar to the heart,” said Dr. Mark Slaughter, with the University of Louisville School of Medicine and UofL Health - Jewish Hospital.

A French medical company has designed a new type of bioprosthetic heart called the Aeson.

“They developed a total artificial heart that mimics the human pulse on both the right and left side,” Slaughter said.

Slaughter, and his colleagues at the University of Louisville, implanted the Aeson in two patients with end-stage heart failure -- the second and third recipients in the U.S. During the complicated procedure, surgeons removed the patients’ failing ventricles, then -- like a heart transplant -- the surgeons attach the pump. A lead line connects to a portable power source that keeps the device running.

“They immediately feel better, their blood pressure’s better,” Slaughter said. “Their pulse is returned to normal. Their breathing is better because their lungs don’t fill up with fluid.”

The Aeson is designed as a bridge to a transplant, giving patients more time until a donor heart is available.

