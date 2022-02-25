Village of Okemos project in Meridian Township asking for $7 million

MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Developers behind the Village of Okemos project are asking Meridian Township for more than $7 million.

The mixed-use project has been in the works for years, and people who live nearby aren’t sure the township should spend that much money on it.

The money would come from two different funds and would go towards roads and environmental clean-up, but neighbors said a combined $7.4 million is a lot of money that could be used for other projects.

“I’m all for the growth only if it is done right,” said Vince Zea.

Zea has been cutting hair at his family’s barbershop for more than 30 years. It’s across Okemos Road from where developers are hoping to build Village of Okemos, a mixed-use project with businesses and apartments.

“I think the community deserves to have a downtown,” Zea said.

The project was changed a year ago so it would have more apartments and less space for other businesses. Zea said he’s not sure that’s the right move for the project.

“I prefer to see downtown with restaurants and other shops, something we can build on in the future. Because once it’s done, there’s no going back,” Zea said.

Neighbors told News 10 they agree.

Developers are asking for $3.2 million from the Meridian Township Redevelopment Fund. That money would go towards improving roads and utilities around the project. Developers said this will help speed the project up instead of waiting on Ingham County to improve the roads.

A request for $4.2 million from the township Brownfield Redevelopment Authority would go toward environmental cleanup.

Developers told News 10 that money would be paid after the project was done to pay for work needed to clean up groundwater and soil. They don’t know how much that will cost just yet.

But Zea said $7.4 million is a lot of money for the township to put up for one project.

“If they’re just looking for tax dollars, you can put apartments in the mall parking lot,” said Zea.

The $3.2 million asked for utility and road work will be discussed during the Meridian Township Economic Development Corporation meeting Tuesday morning.

Developers hope to begin work this summer.

More information can be found on Meridian Township’s official website here.

