Ukraine-Russia crisis could impact gas prices

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - President Joe Biden asked gas companies to pump the brakes on rising prices at the pump as the crisis overseas heats up.

“We’re taking active steps to bring down the cost and American oil and gas companies should should not, should not exploit this moment to hike their prices to raise profits,” Biden said.

Experts said that we could start paying more to fill up the tank regardless. People filled up their gas tanks nationwide Thursday in hopes of getting ahead of a potential price increase.

At one point Thursday, gasoline was selling for roughly $100 a barrel, but ultimately came down to about $90, but that doesn’t mean it won’t spike again.

“Prices are going to keep going up,” said John Magruder. “We’re probably going to see record numbers this year.”

Magruder, a resident of Holt, said he’s bracing for the worst.

“The crisis with Ukraine is pushing the oil prices up, which is obviously going to impact the consumers,” Magruder said.

Adrienne Woodland, with AAA Auto Club, explained the reason for the increase. The problem is there’s no telling what happens from here.

“We’ve seen crude oil prices in the past couple of weeks increase due to what we saw going on in Russia, Ukraine, and fears of an invasion. Now we actually have that,” Woodland said. “It’s really hard to tell at this point, so it’ll be really interesting to see how the market proceeds over the next few days. Once we see that, we can determine what kind of impact it’s going to have on prices.”

Woodland said the situation will impact a lot more than just gas prices. Prices for things like shipping and travel will also fluctuate with the market.

