Odd connections -- Why the Lansing Lugnuts are planning an REO Speedwagon Night

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing Lugnuts are paying homage to REO Speedwagon this summer. On June 4, the team is hosting their “Tribute to REO Speedwagon Night,” honoring the music icons. There will be baseball, classic tunes and REO Speedwagon-styled jerseys, but what does rock music have to do with baseball?

Zac Clark, Assistant General Manager for the Lansing Lugnuts, told News 10 it’s about the shared local connection.

“REO Speedwagon took their name from something very local here in Lansing,” Clark said. “There’s a very strong connection to the area.”

The name of the band comes from the REO Speed Wagon, a 1915 truck that was designed by Ransom Eli Olds (REO) and manufactured in Lansing. The legend goes that Neal Doughty had seen the name written across the blackboard when he walked into his History of Transportation class on the first day they had decided to look for a name.

The Lugnuts themselves are named after the same thing, more or less. The name was picked in 1996 to pay tribute to Lansing’s automotive manufacturing background with Oldsmobile.

And there’s another connection Clark pointed out.

“One of the band’s first big breaks happened here in Lansing, here at The Dollar,” Clark said.

It was a proving ground for up-and-coming rock acts including Ted Nugent, Cheap Trick and Blue Oyster Cult.

It’s a strange series of connections that you may not have known, but now you’ve heard it from a friend.

🎼Heard it from a friend who, heard it from a friend who, told us the Lugnuts were planning something cool🎼



Roll with the changes and join us on June 4th for 𝙏𝙧𝙞𝙗𝙪𝙩𝙚 𝙩𝙤 𝙍𝙀𝙊 𝙎𝙥𝙚𝙚𝙙𝙬𝙖𝙜𝙤𝙣 𝙉𝙞𝙜𝙝𝙩 as we honor music icons in the city the car was built! pic.twitter.com/dFALTSHZaG — Lansing Lugnuts (@LansingLugnuts) February 25, 2022

