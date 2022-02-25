Mid-Michigan therapist offers tips on how to talk to your children about Ukraine

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - With news of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on television screens across the world, it’s difficult for little ones to not be curious about the situation.

It’s something that many of them haven’t had to process before. So how do you speak to your children about the crisis in Ukraine?

It’s all about talking and working through it with them so they can easily understand it,” said Elizabeth Allen. “That’s a very natural response.”

Allen is a clinical mental health therapist at Brighter Health Counseling in Okemos. She said the best advice is to not say anything unless your children bring it up.

“You might be kind of confused or conflicted yourself and it’s actually OK to model that not knowing that ambiguous feeling because they’re going to face things throughout their life where they don’t really know how they feel about it,” Allen said.

If the conversation does come up, Allen said you should be very mindful of how you communicate.

“Really offering a lot of reassurance and being really careful about the words that you use. Avoiding words like bombing or invasion, we want to really steer clear of that. And ask them, ‘What have you heard about this?’” Allen said. “If they mention it to you, say ‘Tell me more.’ Let them know what you know, because you might be surprised at what they’ve already heard and how they feel about it.”

Allen knows being a parent is difficult and trying to explain a war is even harder. She encourages parents to make sure their mental health is OK too.

“I think the best way to do that is to call a friend, call a family member, reach out to a therapist,” Allen said.

It’s important to remember that parents don’t have all the answers, she added. If you’re unsure about what to say to your children, Allen said the best reply is to assure them that the war is far away and that they are safe.

