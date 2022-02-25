Michigan AG Nessel warns of gas gouging as Russian invasion exacerbates prices

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is getting the word out about gasoline price gouging. In a new video, Nessel says that the public should know about the signs of price gouging.

“These days, price swings of thirty or forty cents per gallon aren’t unusual, but when a gas station charges a price way above the price at similar stations, that could be gas gouging,” Nessel says in the video. “Michigan gas stations sell the correct quality and quantity of gas most of the time, but when a station does try to illegally take advantage of drivers, my office is here to stop them.”

The Office of the Attorney General released a new video about the practice. As she has in the past, Nessel chose to give it a humorous spin.

Last year, Nessel joined the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) in highlighting consumer protection resources to help protect Michiganders, including a website dedicated to gas pumps.

If you have information regarding unfair gasoline pricing practices, please file a gasoline price gouging complaint online or call the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Team at 877-765-8388.

