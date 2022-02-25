Advertisement

Making an Impact with the Lansing Brewing Company to help the local food banks

By Stephanie McCoy
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 5:18 PM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -WILX has partnered with the Lansing Brewing Company this week to collect non-perishable food donations for the Greater Lansing Food Bank and the South Michigan Food Bank.

Plus, for every pint of Amber Cream Ale sold this week at the Lansing Brewing Company, they’ll donate $1 to the Greater Lansing Food Bank. Check out the videos to learn more about how you can help make an impact and thank you so much to everyone who donated!

