Lansing Community College Foundation receives $900,000 planned gift

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A large donation has been given to The Lansing Community College Foundation on behalf of the Richard A. Sellers estate. LCC received an initial gift of $100,000 to support student scholarships when Sellers passed away in 2012.

This year, after the passing of Sellers’ longtime partner, an additional gift of $900,000 was received by the foundation from the estate. The donation is intended to support student scholarships by funding the LCC foundation.

“We are excited Richard thought of the LCC Foundation as a way to leave his legacy,” said Cathy Zell, executive director of the Foundation. “This gift will provide the dream of higher education for many LCC students.”

Sellers is no stranger to the area, as he graduated from Lansing Eastern High school. He received a degree in finance and accounting which led to a career in banking. He retired as vice president of commercial lending from Comerica Bank.

Although he did not attend LCC, Sellers felt strongly that education was the solution to many of the problems that society faced. Subsequently, he felt that because his money was made in Lansing, we wanted it to remain there, according to Neal Gatton, Sellers Partner of 51 years.

If you would like to talk with someone at the Foundation about your planned gift, please call 517-483-1985 or email foundation@lcc.edu.

If you would like to talk with someone at the Foundation about your planned gift, please call 517-483-1985 or email foundation@lcc.edu.

