On The Job Report: 2/25/2022

Classroom Assistant

EDUCATIONAL CHILD CARE CENTER

Salary: $12.50/hour

Description:

EC3 Substitute teachers (support staff) assist full-time teachers in caring for children and maintaining equipment in the classrooms. Substitute teachers are responsible for ensuring that all space, equipment, training, supervision, child care rules and routines, and all records and files in their classroom are maintained and conducted in compliance with the Michigan Department of Human Services Licensing Rules for Child Care Centers.

Major job functions also include collaborating with coworkers through staff meetings and other activities as assigned.

EC3 substitute teachers are supervised by the full-time EC3 employees in the classroom to which they are assigned, then by the Program Director. EC3 offers a competitive wage starting at $12.50 per hour, opportunity for bonus pay, continued training and staff development, engaged and loyal families, low staff turnover, and a fun, collegial work environment.

Qualified candidates should submit a detailed resume, three or more professional references, and a cover letter describing their suitability and desire for the position.

DESCRIPTION OF DUTIES

Assist in the caretaking of infants, toddlers, and/or preschoolers (under direct supervision of teachers), to meet their physical, social, emotional, and intellectual needs, based on their individual development. This should be done based on the curriculum standards, teaching methods, and mission of EC3. Collaborate with teaching staff and volunteers in the classrooms in a manner that is team-based, inclusive, and respectful. Function in the classroom in compliance with Michigan’s child care licensing standards and NAEYC’s accreditation standards. Ensure the safety of children through constant supervision (by sight and sound), effective arrangement of space, proper maintenance of equipment, and regular practice of emergency drills and procedures (under direct supervision of teachers). Ensure that child care routines are carried out in a manner that is prompt, hygienic, consistent with EC3′s methods and mission, and adhering to research-based child development principles. This includes routines related to diapering/toileting, feeding, napping/resting, hand-washing, tooth-brushing, and transitioning. Create and maintain a tidy, pleasant, inviting atmosphere in which children feel comfortable and se-cure, and parents feel welcome and reassured. Under direct supervision of teachers, ensure that parents receive adequate information about children’s experiences and development at EC3 through daily verbal and written contact. Provide positive guidance and responsive caregiving, tending to children when they express need. Under direct supervision of teachers, provide a variety of experiences that promote physical development, creative expression, language development, and relational development. Under direct supervision of teachers, maintain written records designed to evaluate each child, as well as the class as a whole. Contribute to EC3′s culture and operations by participating fully in staff meetings, sharing information obtained through outside reading and training, and performing other duties as required.

Requirements:

Be at least 18 years of age. Have a high school diploma; work toward a college degree (Associates or higher) in early childhood education, child development, or a child-related field preferred. Current certification in CPR (infant, pediatric, adult) and first aid preferred. Have the ability to pass an initial and intermittent background checks and receive clearance for working with young children. Have at least three years of experience caring for multiple children. Be physically able to sit on the floor and stand for long periods of time, and to move around quickly as needed. Be physically able to lift and carry fifty (50) pounds to chest height. Be physically able to climb and function within and around outdoor playground equipment. Have a warm, supportive attitude toward children and families of all cultures. Be flexible and willing to adapt to changes in the program. Be willing to accept supervision in order to improve work performance. Be committed to lifelong learning. All applicants must be fully vaccinated and boosted prior to hire. Masking is a requirement.

How to Apply:

Please submit cover letter, resume, and references to jobs@ec3kids.org

Mitalent.org URL for the position, https://jobs.mitalent.org/job-seeker/job-details/JobCode/20460877

Pure Michigan Talent Connect Job Order Number: 20460877

Rail Loader

AUTOPORT

Salary: $18.24/hour

Description:

Drive new vehicles throughout our facility in Lansing, MI -- an opportunity is open now to join our team of unionized vehicle handlers and start your 2022 off great! Our Rail Loaders are experienced motorists who work as a team to get the job done every day - safely and efficiently. We are looking for dedicated full-time employees who are able to work in an outdoor environment year-round. Located in Lansing, MI directly across from the Lansing Delta Plant, our Rail Loaders enjoy working alongside passionate individuals in a motivating work environment.

Benefits:

Unionized position

Steady work with overtime opportunities

A work environment focused on safety

Paid personal/sick days

Paid vacation

Excellent Health and Dental coverage, with low premiums

Yearly clothing allowance for your work gear and work shoes

Company contributions to pension plan, and access to a 401(k) plan

As an added benefit - we are currently offering a sign on bonus to all eligible employees hired after January 25, 2021.

About Autoport

As a transportation leader in the automotive industry, Autoport handles more than 2 million import and domestic vehicles annually. Since our opening in 1971, we have established the solutions, the experience, and the expertise required to safely transport vehicles to the valued customer. As people drive vehicles throughout North America, we are the ones who ensure that cars are well-secured and arrive to dealers damage-free

Autoport requires that new employees in the United States be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and able to provide proof thereof as a condition of employment.

Autoport is an equal opportunity employer who values diversity.

Requirements:

Must maintain a valid driver’s license

Punctual and reliable

High School Diploma or equivalent

Team player

How to Apply:

Thank you for your intrest in the Rail Loader position in Lansing, MI. Please answer the following questions and submit your resume to briana.mcclure@autoportlimited.com

Are you comfortable working in an outdoor environment year-round. Do you have a clear criminal record? Are you able to perform physical labor for 10+ hours a day? What is your highest level of completed education? Do you have a valid Driver’s License and clear driving record? Does a 5:00 am start time work for you? Can you repeatedly lift 50 lbs? Have you previously worked at Autoport? If yes, please explain Are you comfortable working at heights? Autoport requires new employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID19. Are you able to comply with this specification?

Pure Michigan Talent Connect Job Order Number: 32165662

Radio Engineer (Chief Radio Technician)

CITY OF LANSING

Salary: $29.57/hour to $44.21/hour

Description:

Department: Lansing Police Department – Administrative Services

Union: Teamster’s 243 SUP

Responsibilities include, but are not limited to:

Responsible for the planning, organizing, staffing, supervising, coordinating of the Electronic Equipment

Maintenance Unit (EEMU) for the Lansing Police Department and Lansing Fire Department.

Provides formal training and instruction of personnel in the proper usage and maintenance of communications equipment.

Performs maintenance activities which include inspection, assessments, installation, repair, maintenance and operation of electronic communication equipment (EDACS Radio System, Public Video System, vehicle electronic equipment).

Formulates the divisional budget for the EEMU and researches and recommends new equipment.

Performs record keeping, scheduling, and monitoring of projects and related correspondence.

Takes on Special Projects, authorized by Chief of Police, in support of Crime Intelligence Operations, Detention Unit, and Special Tactics & Rescue Team (S.T.A.R.T).

Performs basic electrical wiring service.

Communicates with outside vendors and contractors.

Requirements:

Qualifications for this position consist of:

A minimum of two (2) years of college or an Associate’s Degree in Electronics and Communications or a related field; AND

A minimum of seven (7) years of experience in the installation, repair and maintenance of telecommunications equipment, data communications, and video; AND

• A minimum of one (1) year of related Radio Engineer experience in a supervisory capacity.

FCC General Radio Telephone License REQUIRED.

Special Requirements & Training:

Must possess and maintain a valid driver’s license.

Candidate is subject to a complete and thorough background investigation.

How to apply:

Deadline March 13, 2022

To apply for the job, access the NeoGov Career Portal link listed below

https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/lansingmi

To open the hyperlink, highlight the hyperlink, right click it and select open hyperlink.

Mitalent.org URL for the position, https://jobs.mitalent.org/job-seeker/job-details/JobCode/25142101

Pure Michigan Talent Connect Job Order Number: 25142101

