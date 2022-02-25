How the Ukraine crisis could impact the auto industry

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The ripple effect of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is threatening the U.S. auto industry and it’s all because of neon.

Do you know that bright chemical element used to make flashing “open” signs? It’s used for more than just open signs, it’s essential to semiconductor production.

Semiconductor chips are still in short supply causing vehicle production issues in Mid-Michigan and nationwide for more than a year now. Carla Bailo, CEO of the Center for Automotive Research, said most automakers won’t be back to full-scale production until 2023.

However, that’s if there are no more supply shortages. After Russia invaded Ukraine, the goal of normalcy by 2023 isn’t looking promising.

From a chip perspective, Russia’s role isn’t very big. However, Russia supplies more than 75% of the neon gas used to make the chips. Without it, semiconductor production could stall -- again.

“If that happens there is a risk to the production of semiconductors and then we’re back to the prioritization that we had early to the pandemic,” said Bailo.

Right now, the concern is that Russia could retaliate against U.S. sanctions and block exports like neon. Bailo said that’s the last thing the auto industry needs right now.

“The worst case is that there will be just a complete lack of semiconductors and there are only so many cars you can build and sit on lots before that becomes untenable so eventually there could be more plant shutdowns that nobody wants to see.”

In a statement, the Semiconductor Industry Association said it doesn’t believe there are immediate supply risks related to the war.

