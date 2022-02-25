Advertisement

Hillsdale Hospital awarding up to $10K to high school seniors

The deadline for submission is Monday, April 4 at 4 p.m.
Hillsdale Hospital awarding up to $10K to high school seniors
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 8:29 AM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HILLSDALE, Mich. (WILX) - Hillsdale Hospital announced Thursday applications are open for its Future of Nursing academic assistance program.

High school seniors are eligible to apply for tuition assistance of up to $10,000 in pursuing an associate degree in nursing (ADN) or a Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

“Educating and employing the next generation of nurses at Hillsdale Hospital helps us build a strong team of caregivers with local roots,” Meghan Campbell, Chief Nursing Officer, said. “The Future of Nursing program allows us to recruit and retain the best and brightest Hillsdale County students for employment after completion of their education.”

Applications are available on Hillsdale Hospital’s website. The deadline for submission is Monday, April 4 at 4 p.m.

“We have provided academic assistance for nursing students for many years, and we are excited to continue that,” Campbell said. “We have incredible nurses on our team today who came up through this program, started their careers with us right after college, and have been here ever since.”

Chosen applicants will take part in an interview round and the winners will be announced at the end of April.

Related:

Michigan students encouraged to file their FAFSA now

Scholarship open to Michigan retail workers, owners and their kids, just doubled

Theme park company to give 11,000 employees free tuition if they pursue higher education

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

A 17-year-old girl was fatally shot in Lansing on Feb. 16, 2022.
16-year-old charged in fatal shooting of 17-year-old girl on Lansing’s southwest side
Mark Latunski
Man accused of murder, cannibalism, appears in Shiawassee court
A pony was found in Hillsdale County on Feb. 25, 2022.
Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Office seeks family of lost pony
Police are looking for three people accused of throwing bricks at a surveillance camera in...
Owosso police seek 3 accused of trying to destroy surveillance camera
Online date becomes robbery in Pennfield Township

Latest News

A pony was found in Hillsdale County on Feb. 25, 2022.
Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Office seeks family of lost pony
A pony was found in Hillsdale County on Feb. 25, 2022.
Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Office seeks family of lost pony
Nordic Fire Festival brings archery, live music, games and more to Charlotte
Nordic Fire Festival brings archery, live music, games and more to Charlotte
A 17-year-old girl was fatally shot in Lansing on Feb. 16, 2022.
16-year-old charged in fatal shooting of 17-year-old girl on Lansing’s southwest side
Nordic Fire Festival brings archery, live music, games and more to Charlotte