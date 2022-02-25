Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Office seeks family of lost pony

HILLSDALE, Mich. (WILX) - Authorities are looking for the family of a pony that was found Friday.

According to authorities, the pony was found near the intersection of Hudson and Chase roads.

A photo of the pony can be seen above.

Anyone who owns the pony, or anyone who knows the owner is asked to contact the Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Office at 517-437-7317.

More: Hillsdale Hospital awarding up to $10K to high school seniors

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.