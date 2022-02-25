Advertisement

Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Office seeks family of lost pony

By Dane Kelly
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 3:34 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
HILLSDALE, Mich. (WILX) - Authorities are looking for the family of a pony that was found Friday.

According to authorities, the pony was found near the intersection of Hudson and Chase roads.

A photo of the pony can be seen above.

Anyone who owns the pony, or anyone who knows the owner is asked to contact the Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Office at 517-437-7317.

