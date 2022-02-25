Detroit Zoo moving birds inside, cites concerns over avian flu

DETROIT, Mich. (WILX) - In an effort to keep its bird population safe, the Detroit Zoological Society has announced it will move them inside for the time being. The move is in response to an announcement made Thursday by the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) that confirmed the presence of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) in the state.

The virus was identified in a non-commercial flock of birds in Kalamazoo County. Similar infections have been reported across the United States in recent weeks.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have determined these most recent detections of HPAI do not present an immediate public health concern to humans, but birds remain at risk. Now, zoo staff are in the process of moving the majority of birds indoors, where they will remain until it is once again safe for them to be in the open.

“This is an important preventative measure,” said Dr. Ann Duncan, director of animal health for the DZS. “By bringing these animals indoors, we can more closely monitor them and prevent contact with wild birds who may be carriers of HPAI.”

For those who were hoping to make a weekend trip to the zoo, this does mean many birds will be out of public view. This includes the flamingos, ostrich, cassowary, sandhill cranes, all birds housed in the Matilda R. Wilson Free-Flight Aviary and peafowl who roam the Zoo. The Polk Penguin Conservation Center will remain open and accessible to the public, because it has separate air handling systems for birds and Zoo visitors.

“The animals and their needs are always our top priority,” said Dr. Hayley Murphy, executive director and CEO for the DZS. “We understand some guests may be disappointed they are unable to view the birds at this time, but we are pleased to still be able to offer dozens of world-class attractions, including our award-winning Polk Penguin Conservation Center.”

