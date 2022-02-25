1 in 6 residents face food insecurity in Mid-Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Nearly one in six people in Mid-Michigan faces food insecurity.

On any given day, about 18,000 children in the area lack a consistent meal. It could be your neighbor or the child you pass at the bus stop every morning. It could be a friend or even a loved one.

Food insecurity has no face and it can happen to anyone at anytime.

“It really does vary,” said Kelly Miller, with the Greater Lansing Food Bank. “You never know who is facing this struggle.”

92,000 residents of Mid-Michigan lack consistent access to food. People in our community have to make tough decisions every day just to find their next meal.

“Everyday, it effects every decision, it effects work it effects your kids at school,” Miller said. “It really kind of permeates throughout everything.”

The Greater Lansing Food Bank assists those in need of food, providing emergency meals to families, children and veterans.

More than 8 millions meals were served in those in need in 2020. That need hasn’t gone away.

“We’ve had more people than ever before coming to us to access food,” Miller said. “What that means is that we actually stopped people the past few years from becoming food insecure. We helped. We made a difference.”

And by “we,” Miller means the community. The food bank said they’re only able to provide food because of donations from local people and businesses. That’s where you can help. Food can be donated to the Greater Lansing Food Bank every weekday.

Just one donation can help one less person go to sleep hungry.

“If you can give a little bit back, this is a great time to do it,” Miller said.

