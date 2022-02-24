Your Health: Injecting devices instead of surgery

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Doctors often treat chronic conditions -- like epilepsy, nerve pain and atrial fibrillation -- with what are known as neuromodulation therapies.

They usually require an invasive and expensive surgery to implant a medical device, but what if that device could be injected instead?

Pacemakers, spinal cord stimulators, deep brain stimulators -- these are all devices that require tiny electrodes to either be implanted in the brain, spinal cord or peripheral nerves to deliver electrical stimulation for medical treatment.

“That’s essentially like taking your cell phone and sticking it in the body,” said Dr. Kid Ludwig. “And unfortunately, that is both very costly, but also has to last in the body for 30 years.”

When those devices fail, another surgery will be needed. That’s why researchers are looking at an alternative where clinicians would be able to inject an electrode without the need for surgery. It’s called the injectrode.

“This kind of electrically conductive goo, as we call it, could be injected into the body and it would form a conductive, an electrically conductive interface with nerve tissue,” said Andrew Shoffstall, an assistant professor in biomedical engineering at Case Western Reserve University. “So instead of having a complex computer in the body that has to last 30 years, we actually make a connection from the surface of the skin to a deep nerve so we can talk to it with a non-invasive device.”

That means there’s no surgery, fewer complications and failures and lower costs. The researchers conducted a trial where the injectrode was implanted for 30 days in patients and found it was amble to communicate with the nervous system for the full time period with no adverse effects.

