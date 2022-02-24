Watching Your Wallet: How to reduce your financial clutter

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Spring cleaning usually means getting clutter out of the garage or the basement, but it’s also a good time to clean up your finances.

Start with looking at what “extras” you can reduce in your spending habits. That means taking a look at your budget. When you go over what you spent in January, do you see anything you can eliminate?

Financial coach Cherry Dale said it’s important to not think of the process as a chore, but as a way to put money back in your pocket or helping others. While some of your items may be worn out and only welcomed by the trash bin, there may be many things you can sell to a consignment store, in a garage sale or donate.

“As you’re donating or selling, you can apply what you’re making to your financial goals to wrap it all into one thing,” Dale said. “Declutter your house and improve your finances along the way.”

She said if you find something sentimental, take a photo of it and that can make it easier to part with. You’ll have a reminder, even if it’s no longer in your closet. The same thing can be applied to your finances -- find a picture of what you are not spending money on anymore and then put it next to a picture of your financial goal.

