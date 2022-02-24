Advertisement

VIDEO: Michigan State Police trooper frees deer tangled in wire fence

‘Hey, it’s alright. It’s OK, I want to help!’
Michigan State Police trooper frees deer tangled in wire fence
By Dane Kelly
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 9:28 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHALL, Mich. (WILX) - A Michigan State Police trooper saved a doe that was trapped in a wire fence.

MSP released body camera footage of the rescue, which occurred Saturday morning. The video captured Marshall Post trooper Lamb approach the deer, calmly telling it he’s there to help.

Lamb was able to untangle the deer’s leg from the wire fence and it ran off.

The body camera footage can be seen in the video player above

More: Community news

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Change this caption before publishing
Early morning gunfire in Delta Township injures teen
Collision in Charlotte kills woman, injures 2 others
‘I knew I had to do something’ -- Lansing woman delivering packages stops to save man’s life
A new bakery has opened in Downtown Lansing's Knapp Building, offering allergy-free and...
New bakery offers specialty treats in Downtown Lansing
John Steck was reported missing from Owosso on Feb. 17. He was found dead on Monday just a...
Missing elderly Owosso man found dead near his car

Latest News

Michigan State Police trooper frees deer tangled in wire fence
What’s going on in Ukraine? Michigan experts, Ukrainian explain
What’s going on in Ukraine? Michigan experts, Ukrainian explain
Tensions rising between Russia, Ukraine
Michigan State University COVID precautions
Federal court ruling tosses lawsuit, keeps Michigan State University’s COVID vaccine mandate