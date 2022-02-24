VIDEO: Michigan State Police trooper frees deer tangled in wire fence

MARSHALL, Mich. (WILX) - A Michigan State Police trooper saved a doe that was trapped in a wire fence.

MSP released body camera footage of the rescue, which occurred Saturday morning. The video captured Marshall Post trooper Lamb approach the deer, calmly telling it he’s there to help.

Lamb was able to untangle the deer’s leg from the wire fence and it ran off.

The body camera footage can be seen in the video player above

More: Community news

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.