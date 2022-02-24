The Ukraine-Russia Crisis could take a hit on your wallet

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Russia-Ukraine crisis could have an impact on your cost of living.

It soon could make it more expensive to make a trip to the grocery store or simply keep your home warm as Russia is one of the world’s largest producers of oil and natural gas.

“It’s too early to say for sure because we don’t know whether the this crisis will go on for weeks months or years. But Russia is a major exporter of oil and Ukraine and Russia are both exporters of Wheat and Ukraine is a big exporter of corn,” said Charles Ballard, an Economics Professor at Michigan State University. “If there are higher food prices that will be reflected in what you pay at the grocery store. There could be some effect on on heating bills again how big it will be and how long it will last is very difficult to tell. Because, after all Vladimir Putin’s stock in trade is keeping the world uncertain about what his next move is going to be.”

Your heating bill could go up. Russia produces more than 10 million barrels of oil a day. Thus meaning, your wallet could be taking a big hit.

“It does impact the affordability for customers.” said Cathy Cole, the Director of Strategic Operations for the Michigan Public Service Commission.

President Joe Biden continues sanctions against Russia; like stopping the distribution of oil to the United States in an effort to prevent attacks on Ukraine. Meaning people here will most likely see oil prices go up.

