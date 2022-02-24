Advertisement

Staudt’s Rising Stars: Nasir LeGrande

By Tim Staudt
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 6:54 PM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - This week’s Staudt’s Rising Star is Nasir LeGrande.

Nasir is 13 years old and plays basketball for Jackson Vikings. Outside of basketball, he likes to go to the YMCA and play with friends.

He’s also an honor roll student in the classroom.

If you know a youngster just getting into sports that you’d like to nominate, CLICK HERE.

