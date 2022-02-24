Staudt’s Rising Stars: Nasir LeGrande

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - This week’s Staudt’s Rising Star is Nasir LeGrande.

Nasir is 13 years old and plays basketball for Jackson Vikings. Outside of basketball, he likes to go to the YMCA and play with friends.

He’s also an honor roll student in the classroom.

