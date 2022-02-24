Pothole season begins, brings costly damages to Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - If there’s one thing Michiganders can count on, it’s the never-ending supply of potholes on the roads.

Potholes can make anyone’s daily commute nerve wracking. As Michigan’s temperatures fluctuate, more craters have appeared on Michigan roads.

“It is pothole after pothole,” Krystel Humphrey said. “It’s horrible. I’ve cracked a rim because of it.”

Humphrey, a Lansing resident, said it’s gotten to the point where she feels bad for her car.

“I always tell my car ‘I’m sorry’ when I hit one,” she said.

“Every year, we go through a lot of people with damaged sidewalls on their tires, bent rims,” said Budget Tire Center manager Joe Brogan. “It’s a struggle.”

Brogan said they always expect to have plenty of customers this time of year because of the potholes.

“Any given day, probably half a dozen,” Brogan said. “It’s frustrating for folks because tires can be relatively new and still get wrecked.”

According to the city of Lansing, 2022 is already off to a horrible start. In 2021, the city reported a total of 48 complaints in January and February. This year, they’ve already had 144.

Michigan Department of Transportation spokesperson Aaron Jenkins said it’s something they have to battle every year.

“The potholes are created because of the freeze-thaw cycle we have here in Michigan,” Jenkins said.

He said it’s hard to know where they are without the public’s help, so MDOT is asking people to continue reporting them.

“I can tell you that I received some complaints today and we had people out there today taking care of it,” Jenkins said. “It’s a really quick turnaround. If you see a pothole, please take advantage of calling our report a pothole number.”

You can report a pothole to MDOT by phone at 888-296-4546 or through its online form here.

