MSU Baseball Schedule Altered

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State’s week end baseball series at Abilene Christian has been shortened from four to three games because of inclement weather in Texas. MSU has a 3-1 season record and Abilene Christian is 1-3. The teams will play a single game Saturday at 6pm Michigan time and then a doubleheader Sunday with a 2pm start time. MSU and Abilene Christian last met in a season opening series in 2017.

