Advertisement

MSU Baseball Schedule Altered

Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)(WLUC)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 5:02 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State’s week end baseball series at Abilene Christian has been shortened from four to three games because of inclement weather in Texas. MSU has a 3-1 season record and Abilene Christian is 1-3. The teams will play a single game Saturday at 6pm Michigan time and then a doubleheader Sunday with a 2pm start time. MSU and Abilene Christian last met in a season opening series in 2017.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

A 17-year-old girl was fatally shot in Lansing on Feb. 16, 2022.
16-year-old charged in fatal shooting of 17-year-old girl on Lansing’s southwest side
A pony was found in Hillsdale County on Feb. 25, 2022.
Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Office seeks family of lost pony
Mark Latunski
Man accused of murder, cannibalism, appears in Shiawassee court
Police are looking for three people accused of throwing bricks at a surveillance camera in...
Owosso police seek 3 accused of trying to destroy surveillance camera
Online date becomes robbery in Pennfield Township

Latest News

Everett @ Okemos
Everett @ Okemos
Portland @ Eaton Rapids
Mason @ Haslett
DeWitt @ Grand Ledge
Parma Western @ Lumen Christi