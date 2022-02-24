Advertisement

Moderna testing new COVID-19 booster targeting omicron

The booster combines an omicron-specific vaccine with the company’s original COVID-19 vaccine.
The booster combines an omicron-specific vaccine with the company’s original COVID-19 vaccine.(MGN)
By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 3:12 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Moderna is testing a new kind of COVID-19 booster.

It is a bivalent booster that combines an omicron-specific vaccine with the company’s original COVID-19 vaccine.

The company says there could be data for the booster sometime in March.

Pfizer has also been working on an omicron-specific vaccine and a bivalent vaccine, though FDA officials say it’s unclear whether an omicron-specific vaccine will be necessary.

Daily COVID-19 cases have dropped 90% in the U.S. since mid-January, according to new data from Johns Hopkins University.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 17-year-old girl was fatally shot in Lansing on Feb. 16, 2022.
16-year-old charged in fatal shooting of 17-year-old girl on Lansing’s southwest side
A pony was found in Hillsdale County on Feb. 25, 2022.
Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Office seeks family of lost pony
Mark Latunski
Man accused of murder, cannibalism, appears in Shiawassee court
Police are looking for three people accused of throwing bricks at a surveillance camera in...
Owosso police seek 3 accused of trying to destroy surveillance camera
Online date becomes robbery in Pennfield Township

Latest News

First Alert Weather Saturday Webcast 2/26/22
In this handout photo taken from video released by Ukrainian Police Department Press Service...
Russian troops press on Kyiv; Ukraine president to fight on
FILE - Chinese President Xi Jinping, right, and Russian President Vladimir Putin talk to each...
China is Russia’s best hope to blunt sanctions, but wary
UN Security Council observes a moment of silence for lives lost in Ukraine, while Russia...
Moment of silence for lives lost in Ukraine
Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) Friday,...
GOP tests midterm message not focused on Trump grievances