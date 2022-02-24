Advertisement

Michigan’s Adventure looking to hire 1,200 seasonal workers

For seasonal associates, starting pay will be up to $16.50 per hour.
The Muskegon amusement park is set to open on May 25 and is looking for 1,200 workers.
By Krystle Holleman
Feb. 24, 2022
MUSKEGON, Mich. (WILX) - Thursday Michigan’s Adventure said it is planning to hire approximately 1,200 seasonal associates as the Muskegon attraction readies for opening day of the 2022 season on May 25.

All park areas have job openings, including rides, merchandise, park services, food and beverage, lifeguards, maintenance, security, admissions, and more.

For seasonal associates, starting pay will be up to $16.50 per hour and includes discounts, reward and recognition programs, exclusive events, and free admission to any Cedar Fair park.

“Winter may still be upon us, but warmer days are just around the corner, and we have begun hiring for our many seasonal positions at the park,” said Camille Jourden-Mark, vice president and general manager. “Michigan’s Adventure offers a unique opportunity for associates to enjoy the summer weather while gaining valuable experiences that will last a lifetime. We have positions available for every skill level.”

The park will hold an in-person hiring event at its training center located at 4750 Whitehall Road on Saturday, March 5 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Those interested in applying can text “FUN” to 97211 or click here.

