Michigan tests bundling bridge projects together to increase efficiency

By Dane Kelly
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 3:44 PM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Department of Transportation announced an initiative Thursday to bundle bridge projects together as a means to make them more time and cost-efficient.

The pilot program is the first of its kind in Michigan. The department said they expect bridge bundling to streamline nearly every aspect of improving bridge conditions.

The plan includes 19 bridges across the 14 counties that are in need of repair due to major elements of them in critical condition.

Bridges in Eaton, Ingham and Jackson county are among those involved. During construction, all bridges will be closed and traffic will be detoured.

A full list of the bridges and the estimated construction dates can be seen below:

  • Clinton County: Herbison Road (March 1, 90 days), Tallman Road (April 15, 90 days)
  • Eaton County: Five Point Highway (June 15, 60 days)
  • Hillsdale County: Squawfield Road (June 15, 60 days)
  • Ingham County: Linn Road (April 15, 60 days), Dennis Road (June 14, 60 days)
  • Lenawee County: Sand Creek Highway (Aug. 15, 90 days)
  • Lapeer County: Bentley Street (March 1, 60 days)
  • Livingston County: Mason Road (May 2, 60 days), Iosco Road (May 6, 60 days)
  • Luce County: Dollarville Road (Aug. 15, 60 days)
  • Jackson County: E. Washington Street (March 1, 60 days)
  • Macomb County: 33 Mile Road (March 10, 60 days), 31 Mile Road (March 16, 60 days), 26 Mile Road (April 15, 90 days)
  • Muskegon County: Maple Island Road (June 15, 60 days)
  • Ottawa County: Byron Road (March 1, 90 days)
  • St. Clair County: Palms Road (March 22, 90 days)
  • St. Joseph County: Nottawa Road (Aug. 15, 90 days)

The project will begin March 1 and all renovations are expected to be completed by 2022. MDOT has an online dashboard that tracks the progress of the program. It can be seen on MDOT’s official website here.

More: WILX News 10 Live Traffic Map

