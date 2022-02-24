Michigan students encouraged to file their FAFSA now

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Students interested in getting priority consideration for state of Michigan financial aid programs have less than a week to submit their Free Application for Federal Student Aid. That’s according to the Michigan Department of Treasury.

Known as the “FAFSA,” this application is the first step when applying for financial assistance like grants and scholarships. Those submissions that come in before March 1 will receive priority consideration for the Michigan Competitive Scholarship and Michigan Tuition Grant.

“The state priority consideration deadline is approaching rapidly – so please don’t wait if you haven’t completed your FAFSA yet,” said Robin Lott, executive director of Treasury’s Office of Postsecondary Financial Planning. “This application is free and can help ensure you get as much financial aid as possible. If you have questions, please reach out to us.”

Students who submit their FAFSA after the March 1 deadline may not receive all the financial aid they could have had it been in earlier.

To complete their FAFSA, students must:

Students who need more help can contact MI Student Aid at mistudentaid@michigan.gov, call 1-888-447-2687, or message @mistudentaid on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Snapchat.

