Man accused of murder, cannibalism, appears in Shiawassee court

CORUNNA, Mich. (WILX) - Mark Latunski, the man accused of killing a 25-year-old man, appeared in court Thursday.

Latunksi, now 52, appeared via Zoom for a hearing where attorneys argued some of the evidence against him should be thrown out before being presented to a jury.

Latunski was charged with murder and mutilation of a body in connection with the Dec. 28, 2019 death of Kevin Bacon. Since being taken into custody, Latunski was sent to an Ypsilanti psychiatric hospital and deemed fit to stand trial in October 2020.

More: Judge finds accused murderer, cannibal Mark Latunski fit to stand trial

The defending attorney argued Thursday that another psychiatric evaluation should be held for cross reference.

“The defendant argues that the exam is not truly independent because the people indicate that they intend to use their expert’s testimony to rebut the insanity defense,” Stewart said.

Medical experts have brought up grizzly details describing the wounds inflicted on Bacon. They stated Bacon’s DNA was found in a skillet in Latunski’s home on Tyrrell Road in Bennington Township and Latunski’s DNA was found on the handle.

Latunski contends that he was helping Bacon die. He has been charged with open murder and mutilation of a body. Since being taken into custody in December 2019, he has been sent to a psychiatric hospital, gone on a hunger strike, and been found unresponsive in his cell.

Latunski is expected to return to court March 14. The trial is still scheduled to begin April 12.

More: Alleged murderer Latunski denied new psych evaluation

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.