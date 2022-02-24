Advertisement

Latunski to appear in Shiawassee court

A trial is scheduled for April 12.
Mark Latunski
Mark Latunski (WNDU)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 11:29 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CORUNNA, Mich. (WILX) - The man accused of allegedly killing a 25-year-old man is due in court on Thursday.

Mark Latunksi, now 52, is set to appear via Zoom for a hearing where attorneys will argue some of the evidence against him should be thrown out before being presented to a jury.

In October of 2020, a judge deemed Latunski mentally fit to stand trial after he had spent months receiving treatment in a Ypsilanti psychiatric hospital.

More: Judge finds accused murderer, cannibal Mark Latunski fit to stand trial

Medical experts have brought up grizzly details describing the wounds inflicted on Bacon. They stated Bacon’s DNA was found in a skillet in Latunski’s home on Tyrrell Road in Bennington Township and Latunski’s DNA was found on the handle.

Latunski contends that he was helping Bacon to die. He has been charged with open murder and mutilation of a body. Since being taken into custody in December 2019, he has been sent to a psychiatric hospital, gone on a hunger strike, and been found unresponsive in his cell.

More: Alleged murderer Latunski denied new psych evaluation

