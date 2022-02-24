Advertisement

Hand-crafted items made by survivors gives them an opportunity to live life in full bloom

By Holly Harper
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 5:04 PM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Bloom Shoppe is an online store of natural handcrafted bath and body goods, home products and jewelry.

Their products are handmade by women survivors of sex trafficking.

Bliss Salon, Spa and Boutique will have their items available for purchase in their boutique for a limited time the first two weeks in March.

