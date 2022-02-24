Hand-crafted items made by survivors gives them an opportunity to live life in full bloom

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Bloom Shoppe is an online store of natural handcrafted bath and body goods, home products and jewelry.

Their products are handmade by women survivors of sex trafficking.

Bliss Salon, Spa and Boutique will have their items available for purchase in their boutique for a limited time the first two weeks in March.

