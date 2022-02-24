Advertisement

Friday declared a First Alert Weather Day

A few spots across the area may top out around 4′' of snow.
By Krystle Holleman and Colton Cichoracki
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 11:52 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - There will be snow covered roads in the morning on Friday and that has prompted the First Alert Weather Team to issue a First Alert Weather Day for Friday.

Thursday evening, snow will spread across all of Mid-Michigan and with areas waking up to 2-4′' of snow on Friday. A few spots across the area may top out around 4′' of snow. The snow will wrap up by around sunrise on Friday.

While the snowfall amounts are nothing unusual for February, the timing of the snow will make for a slow morning commute Friday.

