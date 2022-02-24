Advertisement

Financial advisors urge people to not panic during market swings

Ukraine crisis disrupts global stock market
By Cody Butler
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 6:33 PM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - U.S. markets stabilized and ended higher Thursday, after an early swoon brought on by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The big concern Thursday morning was people’s retirement accounts.

“The uncertainty is more than anything that the markets are reacting to right now,” said Kevin Snow, Snow Financial.

Snow works with people who are retired. He said people shouldn’t panic and it’s actually an opportunity for people who are still working toward retirement.

“Uncertain times and lower markets create opportunities to purchase more shares or to have a long-term growth portfolio,” said Snow.

“Try to balance the emotion with the logic. It doesn’t mean you can’t or shouldn’t do anything,” said Matt Curfman, Richmond Brothers co-owner.

Curfman said if you are panicking, it might be time to talk to your advisor.

“If it is keeping you up at night as an individual and you don’t feel like you have a clear idea or path of where you’re going, then I think that’s certainly time to revisit your strategy, maybe your allocation,” said Curfman.

The Russian invasion isn’t the only thing the markets are reacting to. Snow said the possibility of higher interest rates is also driving the market.

“Any time there is stability or certainty or predictability, then the markets are going to see that favorably,” said Snow.

Markets in Europe, whose economy has closer ties to Russia, ended lower as traders worried the conflict could further disrupt supply chains. President Joe Biden announced new sanctions that fell short of what some had suggested.

