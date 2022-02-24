Advertisement

Federal court ruling tosses lawsuit, keeps Michigan State University’s COVID vaccine mandate

By WILX News 10
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A federal court dismissed a class action lawsuit that called on Michigan State University to get rid of its COVID vaccine mandate.

U.S. District Court Judge Paul Maloney dismissed Norris v. Stanley et al and said MSU acted rationally in enforcing its vaccination policy.

The mandate requires all faculty, staff and students to be fully vaccinated or get an approved exemption. The deadline for vaccination was Feb. 1.

The state saw a dramatic drop in the number of people in Michigan sick with COVID. The numbers released Wednesday had the lowest case numbers since August and the lowest hospitalizations since September.


