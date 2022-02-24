Federal court ruling tosses lawsuit, keeps Michigan State University’s COVID vaccine mandate

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A federal court dismissed a class action lawsuit that called on Michigan State University to get rid of its COVID vaccine mandate.

Background: MSU employees fired over vaccine mandate, file lawsuit

U.S. District Court Judge Paul Maloney dismissed Norris v. Stanley et al and said MSU acted rationally in enforcing its vaccination policy.

The mandate requires all faculty, staff and students to be fully vaccinated or get an approved exemption. The deadline for vaccination was Feb. 1.

Read: MSU returns to in-person education -- Students, staff required to have COVID booster

The state saw a dramatic drop in the number of people in Michigan sick with COVID. The numbers released Wednesday had the lowest case numbers since August and the lowest hospitalizations since September.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.