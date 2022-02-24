Advertisement

Djokovic To Lose Top Ranking

Novak Djokovic said he would rather skip the French Open and Wimbledon instead of getting...
Novak Djokovic said he would rather skip the French Open and Wimbledon instead of getting vaccinated against COVID-19.(Australian Open TV / YouTube)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 4:58 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) - Novak Djokovic will fall from No. 1 in the ATP rankings and be replaced by Daniil Medvedev after losing 6-4, 7-6 to Czech qualifier Jiri Vesely in the quarterfinals of the Dubai Championships. Djokovic’s latest stay in the top spot began in Feb. 3, 2020. His total of 361 weeks there are the most for any man since the tour’s computerized rankings began in 1973. Medvedev on Monday will move up from No. 2 for the first time and become the 27th man to reach No. 1. It was Djokovic’s first tournament since being deported from Australia last month for not being vaccinated against the coronavirus. That prevented him from being able to defend his Australian Open title.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 17-year-old girl was fatally shot in Lansing on Feb. 16, 2022.
16-year-old charged in fatal shooting of 17-year-old girl on Lansing’s southwest side
A pony was found in Hillsdale County on Feb. 25, 2022.
Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Office seeks family of lost pony
Mark Latunski
Man accused of murder, cannibalism, appears in Shiawassee court
Police are looking for three people accused of throwing bricks at a surveillance camera in...
Owosso police seek 3 accused of trying to destroy surveillance camera
Online date becomes robbery in Pennfield Township

Latest News

Everett @ Okemos
Everett @ Okemos
Portland @ Eaton Rapids
Mason @ Haslett
DeWitt @ Grand Ledge
Parma Western @ Lumen Christi