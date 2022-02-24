Djokovic To Lose Top Ranking

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) - Novak Djokovic will fall from No. 1 in the ATP rankings and be replaced by Daniil Medvedev after losing 6-4, 7-6 to Czech qualifier Jiri Vesely in the quarterfinals of the Dubai Championships. Djokovic’s latest stay in the top spot began in Feb. 3, 2020. His total of 361 weeks there are the most for any man since the tour’s computerized rankings began in 1973. Medvedev on Monday will move up from No. 2 for the first time and become the 27th man to reach No. 1. It was Djokovic’s first tournament since being deported from Australia last month for not being vaccinated against the coronavirus. That prevented him from being able to defend his Australian Open title.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.