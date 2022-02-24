Dewitt’s Archery program is back and better than ever

DEWITT, Mich. (WILX) - A characteristic of being a good archer is being persistent

So when the COVID pandemic plagued the Dewitt Archery team’s maiden season, they didn’t give up.

“We started in 2019, and march of 2020 we weren’t able to go to states even though we qualified our first year,” said Head Coach Jamie Guerrero. “Our team decided that the kids needed this, they needed to go outside, they needed a fun activity and to have some normalcy in their life.

She says they’re one of only a few schools that have kept their program going.

And growing.

“Rapidly...” Guerrero added. “Sometimes we feel like we can’t keep up.”

The team has grown from 30 to over 70 members.

Their first annual Cupids Arrow Tournament hosting hundreds of student athletes from 21 schools.

“The reach is something that’s really cool to see, to see the bleachers filled is something that’s really awesome,” Said Joshua Guerrero, Jamie’s son and a team captain.

The sport is accessible. with no physical limitations.

“There is no student in Dewitt or in any other school district that cannot do archery,” said Jamie.

“It’s all mental you have to be focused, you can’t have much going in your head other than the target you’re focused on,” added another captain, Adam Jaycox.

All you need is a good aim and you’re set for success.

