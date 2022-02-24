Deadline to apply for ArtPath approaching

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - ArtPath is calling out to all local artists. The deadline to apply is March 1 at 11:59 p.m.

Individual artists or teams are urged to create pieces that are interactive and engage with park visitors.

Artists will be paid

Artists may submit artwork for one or multiple sites along the path. Accepted submissions will receive $1,000.



The outdoor, public art project along the Lansing River Trail includes 23 sites such as the Turner Dodge House, Buchard Park, River Front Dock, and under the Shiawassee Bridge, and allows visitors to appreciate it at their own pace in a setting that allows for social distancing. A map of the sites can be found here.

ArtPath artists will have the chance to exhibit and sell their work and to take part in educational programming.

The application, eligibility requirements, and more can be found here.

