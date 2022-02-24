CHIPS Act would give $52 billion in incentives to domestic manufacturers, including Michigan automakers

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A group of governors is calling on Congress to fund the CHIPS Act, which would provide incentives for domestic computer chip production. The United States has been reliant on other countries for production of the bulk of computer chips it uses.

Background: Semiconductor shortage having an impact on manufacturers, workers

The Creating Helpful Incentives for the Production of Semiconductors for America Act, or CHIPS Act, would give $52 billion in incentives to boost domestic chip production. The goal is to help the United States regain its leadership in semiconductor manufacturing.

“We are encouraged that Congress is moving forward on a landmark bill to improve our economic competitiveness and boost domestic chip production,” said Governor Gretchen Whitmer. “The chip shortage has hit working families and businesses in Michigan and many other states hard. Thousands of jobs up and down the auto supply chain and across multiple industries are at risk, and the solution is clear—fund the CHIPS Act now.”

Creating an incentive to encourage this industry’s growth in the US is not a new idea.

More: Microchip shortage impacting mid-Michigan businesses

After the pandemic hit, manufacturing worldwide slowed, including computer chips. Chip manufacturers have largely resumed production now that demand is returning, but have a limited capacity.

In 2021, automakers in North America lost an estimated 2.2 million vehicles, equaling over 3,000 days of work.

Now, both the Senate and House have passed bills funding the CHIPS Act. Currently, both chambers, led by members of Michigan’s congressional delegation, are working to reconcile differences between their two bills and send a final version to the president’s desk.

Next: Russia attacks Ukraine; peace in Europe ‘shattered’

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.