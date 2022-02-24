Advertisement

Checking out the local artwork at IQ Hub

By Stephanie McCoy
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 5:49 PM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -IQhub is hosting a meet and greet on Thursday, February 24th, that will feature some of the artists that had their art work on display over the last several months for the ‘Art Explosion’ exhibit at IQhub in St. Johns.

Check out the videos to learn more about IQhub and hear from a couple of the local artists that participated in the exhibit.

Latest News

IQ HUB Tease
NORDIC FIRE FESTIVAL
IQ HUB Live Local Artist Josh Gove