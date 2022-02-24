Checking out the local artwork at IQ Hub

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -IQhub is hosting a meet and greet on Thursday, February 24th, that will feature some of the artists that had their art work on display over the last several months for the ‘Art Explosion’ exhibit at IQhub in St. Johns.

Check out the videos to learn more about IQhub and hear from a couple of the local artists that participated in the exhibit.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.