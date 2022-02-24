Advertisement

Baseball Negotiations Continue

FILE - A rain-covered logo is seen at Fenway Park before Game 1 of the World Series baseball game between the Boston Red Sox and the Los Angeles Dodgers Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2018, in Boston. Major League Baseball has stopped testing players for steroids for the first time in nearly 20 years due to the expiration of the sport’s drug agreement, two people familiar with the sport’s Joint Drug Program told The Associated Press. The people spoke on condition of anonymity Monday because no public announcement was made. “It should be a major concern to all those who value fair play,” Travis Tygart, chief executive officer of the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency, said Monday, Feb. 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)(Matt Slocum | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 4:49 PM EST
JUPITER, Fla. (AP) - New York Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner, Houston pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. and Miami infielder Miguel Rojas have joined baseball negotiations in Florida with Major League Baseball’s deadline looming for a labor deal to salvage opening day and a 162-game season. The sides met for the fourth straight day at Roger Dean Stadium, the idle spring training home of the Marlins and the St. Louis Cardinals. Players and teams remain far apart on luxury tax thresholds, salary arbitration eligibility, revenue sharing and the size of a pool of money that would go to pre-arbitration players.

