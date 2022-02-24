Award-winning author to discuss storytelling with Lansing students

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing School District will host author Matt de la Peña Thursday at Gardner Elementary School. Participating students will learn about writing, hear secrets about how the books are written, and receive a free copy of his Newbery Medal winning “Last Stop on Market Street.”

He will speak to 3rd and 4th graders as part of the READ grant, which supports children’s literacy.

“De La Peña will discuss his storytelling and encourage young students to engage in creative writing,” District spokesman Robert Kolt said in a release. “A student question and answer session will follow the presentation.”

As an author of both children’s and young adult literature, De La Peña has a wide range of insight on how to write, and how to read, literature. He will speak at other times to students at different schools in the Lansing School District thanks to a sponsorship by the Reading is Fundamental (RIF) program.

At the appearances, participating students will have the opportunity to choose a book from Matt de la Peña’s young adult titles.

It has been some time since the district has hosted guests, though district representatives say they’re taking appropriate precautions.

Kolt said, “Lansing School District mask protocols are in place and everyone attending will be required to wear a mask inside the school building and socially distance.”

More information on the program is available online at Lansingschools.net

