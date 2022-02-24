Another Honor For Pekka Rinne

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Pekka Rinne (PEH’-kuh REE’-nuh) led the Nashville Predators to their lone Stanley Cup Final in 2017. Now he’s adding another first to his long list of accomplishments. The longtime goaltender becomes the first player to have his jersey retired by the organization when the Predators raise Rinne’s No. 35 to the rafters tonight before their game against Dallas. Rinne says it’s a huge honor and he feels very fortunate. The Predators waited only a few months after Rinne retired before announcing plans to retire his jersey.

