AG Nessel testifies on victims’ privacy and organized retail crime bills

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Thursday morning Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel will testify before the Senate Committee on Judiciary and Public Safety in support of three bills related to victims’ privacy and organized retail crime.

Regarding Senate Bill 691, which would add Organized Retail Crime to Michigan’s Racketeering Statute, Nessel said she is supporting it as it gives law enforcement more resources to effectively combat a growing problem.

“We have all seen the news stories lately of the organized retail theft,” Nessel said. “A flash mob that swarms a store, overwhelming store employees, grabbing anything that isn’t tied down, and escaping with tens of thousands of dollars in merchandise, often in full view of surveillance cameras, so it can be broadcast on the nightly news. It has happened all over the country.”

Read Senate Bill 691 here.

House Bills 4798 and 4974 address safety concerns created last year when a decision in the People of the State of Michigan v Ricky Dale Jack was issued by the Michigan Court of Appeals.

The decision states that a prosecutor must provide victim and witness information, including addresses and telephone numbers, when turning over discovery, per Michigan Court Rules.

Nessel previously testified before the committee in September in support of the bills. In December, the House passed legislation prompting the bills’ move to the Senate Judiciary.

Read House Bill 4798 here and House Bill 4974 here.

“Above all else, the purpose of our laws is to protect the safety and security of victims,” Nessel said. “I recognize there is a delicate balance between that protection and the due process rights of defendants, and believe these bills properly support both.”

