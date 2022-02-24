Advertisement

$600M McLaren hospital to open in Lansing

The facility will feature an updated hospital and cancer center.
By Alyssa Plotts and Krystle Holleman
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 9:31 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - After being a part of the Lansing community for decades, the Greenlawn and Pennsylvania campuses of McLaren are closing and moving to the brand new facility on Forest Road in Lansing.

The new hospital has taken more than three years to build and was designed with the patient experience in mind.

The Karmanos Cancer Institute opens on February 28. The hospital will start welcoming patients on March 6.

