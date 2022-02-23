Advertisement

Your Health: New treatment provides relief to dry eyes

Your Health: New treatment provides relief to dry eyes
By Maureen Halliday
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 5:19 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - About 16 million Americans have dry eye disease.

It’s a condition that occurs when your tears are unable to produce adequate lubrication for your eyes, causing them to become dry and feel itchy, or burning.

Over-the-counter drops can provide temporary relief, but a treatment originally used to treat a common skin condition is giving patients long-lasting relief.

Whether it’s acting, guitar playing or flying, Phyllis Spielman is always up for a new challenge, but battling dry eye disease was not a challenge she was expecting.

“The worst thing you can have is to have itchy and burning because it is a distraction,” Spielman said. “You could cause an accident.”

When over-the-counter drops and compressions didn’t work as she hoped, Spielman turned to her doctor for help.

“You give somebody some artificial tears and say, ‘Just lubricate your eye and you’ll be fine,’ but this is an inflammatory disease,” said Dr. Rolando Toyos.

It’s the inflammation in the meibomian glands that causes insufficient tears to be produced. Toyos suggested the optilight treatment, a light-based treatment given in four session at two to four weeks apart. Patients can begin to feel relief right away.

“It was really painless. It was quick. There wasn’t any downtime,” Spielman said. “You wouldn’t even know that I had the treatment.”

Toyos said it’s the first and only light treatment approved by the FDA for managing dry eye disease.

More: Health stories

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Change this caption before publishing
Early morning gunfire in Delta Township injures teen
Collision in Charlotte kills woman, injures 2 others
‘I knew I had to do something’ -- Lansing woman delivering packages stops to save man’s life
A new bakery has opened in Downtown Lansing's Knapp Building, offering allergy-free and...
New bakery offers specialty treats in Downtown Lansing
John Steck was reported missing from Owosso on Feb. 17. He was found dead on Monday just a...
Missing elderly Owosso man found dead near his car

Latest News

Sparrow Health reveals cardiac MRI machine
Sparrow Health shows off cardiac MRI machine
Your Health: Helping paralyzed patients walk again
Your Health logo
Your Health: An easier way to treat schizophrenia
Doctors keeping a close eye on new subvariant - 6 a.m.
Doctors keeping a close eye on new subvariant - 6 a.m.