Patricia Herring-Jackson appointed new Meridian Township supervisor

Under state law, they have 45 days to fill the vacant seat.
Patricia Herring-Jackson
Patricia Herring-Jackson
By Markie Heideman
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 8:47 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A new supervisor was selected Tuesday night in Meridian Township.

Background: Meridian Township proposes plan for supervisor seat replacement

The board was set to vote on a proposal for an interview process to replace Ron Styka, who died earlier in February, but instead, the board appointed one of their own trustees.

Original Story: Meridian Township supervisor Ron Styka dies

Patricia Herring-Jackson will now serve in the role. She previously served on Meridian Township’s planning commission for 16 years before making the move to a trustee in 2016.

Meridian Township manager Frank Walsh said Herring-Jackson’s record of exemplary public service will be a continued asset to the township.

