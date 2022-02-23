Ovid-Elise’s Lady Marauders make history

ELSIE, Mich. (WILX) - It has been quite the basketball season at Ovid-Elsie.

The girls’ basketball team is celebrating its first conference title since 1984. Head coach Ryan Cunningham sat down with News 10′s Kellan Buddy to reflect on this milestone.

The Ovid-Elsie Marauders taking home the Mid-Michigan Activities Conference title for the first time in nearly 40 years.

“They probably dumped about five gallons of water on me, the whole locker room was soaked,” Cunningham said. “I’m so happy for those kids. 38 years is a long time.”

Cunningham says coming out of the pandemic his team was hungry for success.

“This past year, getting our kids to work together and gel from sophomores to seniors was critical. To get a season without stops and starts, that propelled us to some good momentum.”

The win is even more special for Cunningham.

“My heart and soul for literally 20 years has been girls’ basketball,” he added. “I had two daughters that went through the program. I wanted to make sure that Ovid-Elsie wasn’t a doormat.”

If you want to be the Marauders, you’d better be prepared to go to battle. That’s the motto Cunningham and his team live by.

“If you look at Parabellum, there’s a couple of different meanings but the one we take to heart is if you want peace prepare for war. That’s what our practices are like,” Cunningham said. “We’re preparing as hard as we can. We know we’re going to battle each night, and if we want peace at the end of the game, we know we have to prepare hard.”

Cunningham says this season should show other members of the MMAC there’s a new team to beat.

