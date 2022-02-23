March For Our Lives pushes for gun safety in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A group of young people met at the Capitol Building Wednesday morning to advocate for more legislation to reduce gun violence.

The group, called March For Our Lives, is pushing for safe firearm storage legislation and more mental health resources at schools.

Members of the group met privately with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and other Michigan lawmakers to discuss their push for gun violence prevention.

Prior to the meeting, seven people -- including a few from Oxford High School -- gave speeches on the need for change.

A senior from Oxford High Schools hared her story and expressed concerns about pending legislation.

“No 15-year-old should have access to a gun and enter a school with one. Yet, on Nov. 30, a student walked into Oxford High School and did just that, opening fire with a 9mm handgun. Approximately one in three guns in homes of children are kept loaded and unlocked,” said Zoe Tourray. “There needs to be better safety precautions taken when selling guns or instances like this will continue to happen. Better identification and screening processes need to be present or the gun violence epidemic, which has plagued our communities, will continue.”

Whitmer’s proposed budget proposal had a heavy emphasis on increasing school safety. She said the safety of students in Michigan is a top priority.

