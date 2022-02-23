WATCH LIVE: Lansing Catholic football team receives Capitol reception

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Wednesday morning, Rep. Sarah Anthony (D-Lansing) will hold a special reception at the State Capitol to honor and celebrate the Lansing Catholic High School football team for its state championship win.

In November 2021, the Cougars defeated Warren Michigan Collegiate 16-6 at Ford Field.

Recap: Lansing Catholic football captures second state title in three years

“It truly is a dream come true. I mean, I keep saying it, but it honestly is. I never thought in a million years he’d be head coach and I’d be quarterback and varsity and we’d win a state championship,” senior quarterback Joey Baker said following the win. “But, it happened that way and I love it and I wouldn’t change it for the world.”

Also in attendance will be Michigan State University football head coach Mel Tucker, Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist II, Lansing Mayor Andy Schor, State Rep. Julie Brixie (D-Meridian Twp.), State Rep. Kara Hope (D-Holt), State Rep. Angela Witwer (D-Delta Twp.), and State Sen. Curtis Hertel (D-East Lansing).

