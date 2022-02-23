Advertisement

‘It’s really what we hoped for’ -- Last summer for Jackson’s Bright Walls

'It’s really what we hoped for' -- Last summer for Jackson’s Bright Walls
By Amy Lyman and Jake Draugelis
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 5:51 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - It may be a bit drab and dreary outside, but things are really starting to brighten up in downtown Jackson. The Bright Walls Mural Festival has artists putting their final touches on murals around the city.

Found Clay McAndrews said the artists are not only from Michigan, they come from around the world.

“The murals have really made Jackson a destination,” said McAndrews. “We have people from all over the Midwest and beyond specifically to come enjoy the murals, to see the murals, to take pictures of them, give themselves walking tours.”

The festival will officially end with a finale on Sept. 8, but you can do your own walking tour anytime. There are 50 murals to see.

McAndrews said, “It’s really what we hoped for, for people to come check out our restaurants, visit Jackson, see our entertainment. It’s really helped put Jackson on the map.”

Popularity is not a problem, but space is. That’s why McAndrews said this will be the last year for Bright Walls.

He said they’ve run out of buildings, plus it’s a big time commitment. Although the festival won’t be back next year, the art it leaves behind will last far into the future.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Change this caption before publishing
Early morning gunfire in Delta Township injures teen
Collision in Charlotte kills woman, injures 2 others
‘I knew I had to do something’ -- Lansing woman delivering packages stops to save man’s life
A new bakery has opened in Downtown Lansing's Knapp Building, offering allergy-free and...
New bakery offers specialty treats in Downtown Lansing
John Steck was reported missing from Owosso on Feb. 17. He was found dead on Monday just a...
Missing elderly Owosso man found dead near his car

Latest News

‘Fun, family and fire’ -- Nordic Fire Festival returning to Charlotte after pandemic closure
‘Fun, family and fire’ -- Nordic Fire Festival returning to Charlotte after pandemic closure
‘Fun, family and fire’ -- Nordic Fire Festival returning to Charlotte after pandemic closure
March For Our Lives pushes for gun safety in Lansing
March For Our Lives pushes for gun safety in Lansing
.
Bill passed to lower prescription drug costs in Michigan
Michigan State University pole vaulter sets new records
Michigan State University pole vaulter sets new records