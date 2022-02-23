‘It’s really what we hoped for’ -- Last summer for Jackson’s Bright Walls

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - It may be a bit drab and dreary outside, but things are really starting to brighten up in downtown Jackson. The Bright Walls Mural Festival has artists putting their final touches on murals around the city.

Found Clay McAndrews said the artists are not only from Michigan, they come from around the world.

“The murals have really made Jackson a destination,” said McAndrews. “We have people from all over the Midwest and beyond specifically to come enjoy the murals, to see the murals, to take pictures of them, give themselves walking tours.”

The festival will officially end with a finale on Sept. 8, but you can do your own walking tour anytime. There are 50 murals to see.

McAndrews said, “It’s really what we hoped for, for people to come check out our restaurants, visit Jackson, see our entertainment. It’s really helped put Jackson on the map.”

Popularity is not a problem, but space is. That’s why McAndrews said this will be the last year for Bright Walls.

He said they’ve run out of buildings, plus it’s a big time commitment. Although the festival won’t be back next year, the art it leaves behind will last far into the future.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.