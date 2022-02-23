Ingham County greenlights $535,000 program to fight violent crime

MASON, Mich. (WILX) - The Ingham County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously in favor of a new program that hopes to combat violent crime in the area.

It’s called the Advance Peace program. It provides mentorships, job training, education and therapy for people within the community who may be at risk for getting into trouble. The program costs $535,000.

Violence has been an issue which has plagued Ingham County for years. Even with the 2012 gun buyback program and the reinvigoration of the Gang Resistance Education and Training Program, violent crime has continued to go up.

Ingham County commissioner Derrell Slaughter believes the Advance Peace Program could be the answer to bringing those numbers down. But he understands it’s just one of many things the community needs to do.

“There’s not like, one single bullet,” Slaughter said. “It’s going to take a number of factors to help address our gun violence problem.”

Doug Fleming, the executive director of the Lansing Housing Commission, said the program’s track record is one of the main reasons it was approved. According to a 2020 study by Berkeley Public Health, the Advance Peace program reduced gun homicides by 22% in an area near Sacramento, California.

“The second part was the actual formula,” Fleming said. “They have interaction, one-on-one interaction with the individuals involved in the crime as they’re identified.”

Advance Peace will be partnering with People Ready Activating Youth to establish the program in Lansing.

