How you can help support the local food banks

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -WILX is partnering with The Lansing Brewing Company this week to collect non-perishable food donations for the Greater Lansing Food Bank and the South Michigan Food Bank (serving the Jackson area). We talked to Michelle Lantz, the CEO of the Greater Lansing Food Bank, to find out more about what they are currently in need of when it comes to food donations.

All week you can donate by dropping off food donations at the following locations:

WILX Studios between 9AM - 5PM (500 America Road, Lansing)

The Lansing Brewing Company between 12PM - 11PM Tues-Sat (518 East Shiawassee, Lansing). And for every pint of Amber Cream Ale sold during the week at the Lansing Brewing Co, they will donate $1 to the GL Food Bank!

South Michigan Food Bank locations between 11AM - 2PM. (Jackson Giving Back, 1003 Clinton Rd, Jackson or Salvation Army Jackson, 806 Pearl Street)

If you cannot donate in person, Friday, 2/25, there will be a live phone bank at WILX where you can call in to make a financial donation to purchase food. Or you can click HERE to donate directly online.

