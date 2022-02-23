WATCH LIVE: Gov. Whitmer signs bills to help lower prescription drug costs

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Wednesday Governor Gretchen Whitmer will sign House Bills 4348, 4351, and 4352 into law.

The bills will help to lower prescription drug costs for Michiganders. The legislation follows recommendations made by the governor’s Prescription Drug Task Force.

Gov. Whitmer will be joined by Meijer President and CEO, Rick Keyes, Representative Julie Calley (R-Portland), and Representative Angela Witwer (D-Delta Township).

The event will be streamed on WILX.com and the WILX Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.