Advertisement

WATCH LIVE: Gov. Whitmer signs bills to help lower prescription drug costs

The legislation follows recommendations made by the governor’s Prescription Drug Task Force.
(Governor Whitmer's office)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 8:58 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Wednesday Governor Gretchen Whitmer will sign House Bills 4348, 4351, and 4352 into law.

The bills will help to lower prescription drug costs for Michiganders. The legislation follows recommendations made by the governor’s Prescription Drug Task Force.

Gov. Whitmer will be joined by Meijer President and CEO, Rick Keyes, Representative Julie Calley (R-Portland), and Representative Angela Witwer (D-Delta Township).

The event will be streamed on WILX.com and the WILX Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Change this caption before publishing
Early morning gunfire in Delta Township injures teen
‘I knew I had to do something’ -- Lansing woman delivering packages stops to save man’s life
Collision in Charlotte kills woman, injures 2 others
A new bakery has opened in Downtown Lansing's Knapp Building, offering allergy-free and...
New bakery offers specialty treats in Downtown Lansing
John Steck was reported missing from Owosso on Feb. 17. He was found dead on Monday just a...
Missing elderly Owosso man found dead near his car

Latest News

Patricia Herring-Jackson appointed new Meridian Township supervisor
Patricia Herring-Jackson appointed new Meridian Township supervisor
Ingham County greenlights $535,000 program to fight violent crime
Ingham County greenlights $535,000 program to fight violent crime
Ingham County greenlights $535,000 program to fight violent crime
Patricia Herring-Jackson
Patricia Herring-Jackson appointed new Meridian Township supervisor